Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Day off Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Narvaez is not in the lineup Sunday against the Reds, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Narvaez started the past three games and will receive Sunday off after going 3-for-11 with one walk and four strikeouts. Manny Pina will work behind the plate in the series finale.
