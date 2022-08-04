Narvaez was removed from Wednesday's loss to the Pirates with a quadriceps strain and will be unavailable for Thursday's series finale, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Narvez went 1-for-3 with a run before being lifted during the eighth inning for a pinch hitter. The injury is exceptionally poor timing for the Brewers, which designated fellow catcher Pedro Severino for assignment prior to Wednesday's game. Victor Caratini should start behind the plate Thursday, but it remains to be seen who serves as the backup catcher if Narvaez is forced to miss any additional time.