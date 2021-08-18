Narvaez went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a walk in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Cardinals.

Narvaez walked in the first inning and doubled off Adam Wainwright in the third inning, driving in Christian Yelich. He is batting .391 with a 1.119 OPS over his prior seven games. On the season, the catcher is slashing .292/.378/.463 with 11 home runs, 40 RBI and 47 runs scored in 328 plate appearances. His .292 batting average and .841 OPS is among the top catchers in all of baseball this season.