Narvaez's strained left hamstring is expected to keep him out for roughly two weeks, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Narvaez will be eligible to return from the injured list May 11, but it looks as though he'll need at least a few more days than that. Mario Feliciano and Luke Maile will be the Brewers' backstops for now, though Manny Pina is expected to return from his fractured toe within a week.