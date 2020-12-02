Narvaez agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Brewers on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
The Brewers are going to stick to their pre-2020 evaluation of Narvaez and keep him around for at least another season. He hit .278/.353/.460 with 22 home runs in 2019 but hit .176/.294/.269 with two home runs this past season. The Brewers pride themselves on being able teach catchers how to be better pitch framers, and indeed, Narvaez went from being a huge defensive negative in 2019 to actually rating as positive defender this past season, according to FanGraphs.