Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Gets breather for matinee
Narvaez isn't starting Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Nationals.
Narvaez has gone 1-for-9 with a double, a run and two strikeouts across the last three games. Manny Pina will start behind the plate and bat sixth.
