site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: brewers-omar-narvaez-gets-breather | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Gets breather
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Narvaez is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's contest against Cleveland.
Narvaez is sitting for the second time in the series, despite collecting one hit in each of his past four starts. Jacob Nottingham is getting the nod behind the dish and is batting ninth in his place.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read