Narvaez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

With a lefty (Caleb Smith) on the mound for Arizona and the two teams wrapping up the series with a day game after a night game, the lefty-hitting Narvaez will cede catching duties to Manny Pina. Narvaez was behind the plate for each of the Brewers' previous three games, going 2-for-11 with a walk, a run and an RBI.