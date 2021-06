Narvaez went 2-for-3 with a homer, a double, a walk, two RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 5-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Narvaez doubled in a run in the third inning and came around to score on an error. He later tacked on an insurance run with a solo blast in the eighth. The 29-year-old was in a 4-for-35 slump entering Friday's game and he produced his first multi-hit effort since May 19.