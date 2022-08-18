Narvaez (quadriceps) will likely return from the 10-day injured list Saturday against the Cubs, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Narvaez began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday and has gone 3-for-8 with a double, two RBI, a run and a strikeout over two games. He'll likely remain with the minor-league club for a few more days but should be back in the Brewers' lineup this weekend.
