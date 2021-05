Narvaez is making progress in his return from a left hamstring strain, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Narvaez landed on the injured list at the start of May and was expected to miss two weeks. He resumed running recently and is expected to start catching over the weekend, so he appears to be roughly on that same schedule. Manny Pina (toe) should return from the injured list within the next two days and will spend a brief time as the team's starting catcher until Narvaez returns.