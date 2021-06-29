site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: brewers-omar-narvaez-not-in-lineup-788551 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Not in lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Narvaez is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs.
Narvaez's off days typically come against lefties, but he'll get a rest here against righty Zach Davies. Manny Pina takes over behind the plate in his absence.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 8 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read