site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: brewers-omar-narvaez-not-in-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Not in lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Narvaez is not starting Friday against the Cubs.
Narvaez sits for the second game in a row and the fourth time in the last six contests. Jacob Nottingham starts behind the plate in his absence.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read