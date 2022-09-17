site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Not in Saturday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Narvaez isn't starting Saturday against the Yankees.
Narvaez started the last two games and went 3-for-8 with a double, a run and a strikeout. Victor Caratini will take over behind the dish and bat eighth Saturday.
