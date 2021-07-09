site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Not in starting lineup Friday
Narvaez is not in the starting lineup Friday against the Reds.
Narvaez will get a rest after going 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored in Thursday's series opener. Manny Pina will work behind the plate and bat eighth against lefty Wade Miley on Friday.
