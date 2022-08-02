site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Not in Tuesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Narvaez will sit Tuesday against the Pirates.
Most of Narvaez's off days come against lefties, but he'll sit here against right Bryse Wilson. Victor Caratini will get the nod behind the plate.
