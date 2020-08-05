site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Narvaez is not starting Wednesday against the White Sox.
Narvaez has alternated starts behind the plate over the past three games, and that trend will continue Wednesday. Manny Pina will serve as the starting catcher, batting sixth.
