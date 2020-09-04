site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Not starting Friday
RotoWire Staff
Sep 4, 2020
Narvaez is not in the lineup Friday at Cleveland.
Narvaez started the past three games and went 3-for-11 with one run, two RBI a walk and seven strikeouts, and he'll take a seat for Friday's series opener. Jacob Nottingham takes over behind the plate for Milwaukee.
