Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Not starting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Narvaez will sit Saturday against the Rockies.
Narvaez's days off typically come against lefties, but he'll sit here against righty Antonio Senzatela. Manny Pina takes over behind the plate.
