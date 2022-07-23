Narvaez isn't starting Saturday against the Rockies.
Narvaez started the last three games and went 1-for-8 with an RBI and a strikeout. Victor Caratini will take over behind the plate and bat seventh.
More News
-
Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Sitting against another lefty•
-
Brewers' Omar Narvaez: On bench against southpaw•
-
Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Gets breather versus lefty•
-
Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Takes seat again Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Not in Monday's lineup•
-
Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Takes seat Wednesday•