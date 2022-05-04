site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Not starting Wednesday
Narvaez isn't starting Wednesday against the Reds.
Narvaez started in the last two games and went 1-for-6 with a run, a walk and a strikeout. Victor Caratini will start behind the dish and bat ninth.
