Brewers' Omar Narvaez: On bench against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Narvaez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.
The lefty-hitting Narvaez will take a seat for the series finale with southpaw Jose Quintana twirling for the Cardinals. Victor Caratini replaces Narvaez behind the plate.
