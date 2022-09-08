site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Omar Narvaez: On bench for nightcap
Narvaez isn't starting the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Giants.
Narvaez is getting a breather after he went 0-for-3 with a strikeout during Thursday's matinee. Victor Caratini will start behind the plate and bat seventh.
