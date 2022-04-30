site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: brewers-omar-narvaez-on-bench-saturday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Brewers' Omar Narvaez: On bench Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Narvaez will sit Saturday against the Cubs,
Narvaez has been in the lineup just once against a lefty this season, so it's no surprise to see him on the bench here against Justin Steele. Alex Jackson will get the start behind the plate.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 19 min read