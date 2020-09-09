site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Out against lefty
RotoWire Staff
Narvaez is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Tigers.
With southpaw Matthew Boyd on the hill, Narvaez will retreat to the bench. Jacob Nottingham will start behind the dish and bat ninth.
