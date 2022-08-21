Narvaez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.

Narvaez started at catcher in his return from the 10-day injured list in Saturday's 6-5 loss in 11 innings, going 0-for-3 with a strikeout. Though he should see the bulk of the starts behind the plate moving forward, the lefty-hitting Narvaez will bow out of the lineup Sunday with Chicago bringing a southpaw (Justin Steele) to the hill. Victor Caratini will catch for starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff in the series finale.