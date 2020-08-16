site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Out against lefty
Narvaez is not in Sunday's lineup against the Cubs.
The lefty-hitting backstop will head to the bench with southpaw Jon Lester on the hill for Chicago. Manny Pina will start behind the dish and hit seventh.
