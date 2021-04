Narvaez went 3-for-4 with two RBI in the 6-0 win over the Padres on Tuesday.

Narvaez has turned the tide from his struggles at the plate last year. He leads the Brewers with 17 hits and is slashing .386/.451/.996 in 51 plate appearances. The Brewers signed him in 2020 hoping to be able to produce offensively and he is amongst the leaders in multiple batting categories for catchers.