Narvaez went 1-for-2 with an RBI double and a walk in Thursday's spring game against the Reds.

Narvaez has seen steady playing time this spring and has reached base five times in 15 plate appearances over six games. He is set to open the season as the Brewers' primary catcher, but he will cede at least some starts and at-bats to Manny Pina when the Brewers face left-handed starters and/or manager Craig Counsell wants to use the superior defender behind the plate.