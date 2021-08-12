Narvaez went 3-for-3 with a home run, four total RBI, two total runs and a walk in Wednesday's 10-0 rout of the Cubs.

The backstop capitalized on favorable opportunities early, collecting an RBI with a first-inning single and plating another with a sacrifice fly in the fourth. He then put the icing on a blowout win with a ninth-inning two-run homer to right field. Narvaez has been one of the game's top offensive catchers this season, boasting a .290/.377/.463 slash line with 11 homers and 39 RBI. Over his past 10 games, he is batting .316 with three homers, 12 RBI and 12 runs.