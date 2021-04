Narvaez is not in the lineup Friday against the Cubs, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The 29-year-old went 6-for-12 with a homer, a double and four RBI while starting all three games in San Diego earlier in the week, so he'll receive an extra day off Friday after Thursday's scheduled off day. Manny Pina will start behind the plate in of Narvaez in the series opener at Chicago.