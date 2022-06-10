Narvaez was activated off the COVID-19 injured list Friday.
Narvaez will return to the Brewers after missing a week of action while on the COVID list. He'll return to his role as the team's primary catcher and currently owns a five-game hit streak, going 9-for-19 with three extra-base hits, two RBI and four runs in those contests.
