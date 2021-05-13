Narvaez (hamstring) has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list and is starting Thursday's game against the Cardinals, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Narvaez suffered a left hamstring strain April 30 and spent just under two weeks on the injured list. He'll start behind the dish and bat sixth against the Cardinals on Thursday and should reclaim his role as the primary catcher going forward.
