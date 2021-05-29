Narvaez will remain on the bench for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Nationals.

Manny Pina remains the starter behind the plate after starting the afternoon contest as well. It's highly unusual for a catcher to start twice in one day, so it's possible Narvaez is dealing with an unreported injury. The Brewers have been fairly strict about platooning their backstops whenever possible, however, so the fact that it will be lefty Jon Lester on the mound for the evening game after fellow southpaw Patrick Corbin started the first contest is the most likely explanation for the decision.