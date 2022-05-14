site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Remains on bench
Narvaez isn't starting Saturday against Miami.
Narvaez has logged multi-hit performances in his last two games, but he'll be out of the lineup for the third time in the last four matchups. Victor Caratini will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
