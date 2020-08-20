site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Remains out Thursday
Narvaez is not starting Thursday against the Twins.
Narvaez, who is hitting just .133 though 16 games this season, will sit for a second straight game as Manny Pina picks up another start behind the dish in his stead.
