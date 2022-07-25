Narvaez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rockies.
With southpaw Kyle Freeland on the bump for Colorado in the series finale, the lefty-hitting Narvaez will retreat to the bench. Pedro Severino checks in for Narvaez behind the plate.
