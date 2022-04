Narvaez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants.

Narvaez is one of several lefty-hitting regulars in the Milwaukee lineup who will head to the bench Monday with southpaw Sam Long toeing the rubber for San Francisco. Victor Caratini will check in behind the dish for Narvaez, who went 0-for-7 over his two starts during the Brewers' weekend series in Philadelphia to sink his season-long batting average to .212.