Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Resting Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Narvaez isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.
Narvaez went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Tuesday and will head to the bench for the second time in the last three matchups. Victor Caratini is starting at catcher and batting eighth.
