Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Retreats to bench
Narvaez isn't starting Saturday against the Pirates.
With southpaw Derek Holland on the mound for the Pirates, Narvaez will take a seat for the second game of the series. Manny Pina will serve as the starting catcher Saturday.
