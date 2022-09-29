site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: brewers-omar-narvaez-riding-pine-thursday-855860 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Riding pine Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Narvaez isn't starting Thursday against the Marlins.
Narvaez is on the bench for a second consecutive game since left-hander Braxton Garrett is starting for Miami. Victor Caratini will remain behind the dish and bat eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read