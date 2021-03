Narvaez went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI, three runs and a walk over his last two spring games.

Narvaez started the spring hot, and he is ending it in the same fashion. He really struggled with the bat last season, but he made serious strides behind the plate, and the Brewers decided to keep him around for another year. That looks to have been the right move thus far, as he has posted a stellar 1.276 OPS this spring.