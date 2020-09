Narvaez hits the bench for the third straight game Saturday against the Royals.

It's possible Narvaez has slipped behind Jacob Nottingham in the depth chart, as he's starting just four of the Brewers' last 11 games behind the plate. It's worth noting, however, that four of his times on the bench during that stretch have come against lefties like Saturday's starter Kris Bubic, so this may be more of a platoon situation than a true change in the hierarchy.