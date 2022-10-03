site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Sits down Monday
Narvaez isn't starting Monday's game against Arizona.
Narvaez -- and his .576 OPS against left-handed pitchers -- will take a seat Monday with Tommy Henry starting for the D-backs. Victor Caratini will start behind the dish instead and bat eighth.
