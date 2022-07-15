site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Sitting against another lefty
Narvaez is out of the lineup for Friday's game at San Francisco.
Narvaez finds himself on the bench for the second straight day since the Giants will send out another left-handed starter (Alex Wood). Pedro Severino will work behind the plate for Milwaukee.
