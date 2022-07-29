Narvaez is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Red Sox.
Narvaez is 1-for-22 in his past 10 contests and will head to the bench for Friday's game. Switch-hitter Victor Caratini will take over behind the plate with lefty Austin Davis serving as an opener for Boston.
