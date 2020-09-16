site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: brewers-omar-narvaez-sitting-nightcap | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Sitting nightcap
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Narvaez is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.
Narvaez started behind the plate in Game 1 and went 0-for-1 with a walk. Jacob Nottingham receives the starting nod in Game 2, batting ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read