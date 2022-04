Narvaez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

With a lefty (Jose Quintana) on the hill for Pittsburgh and the two teams getting together for a day game after a night game, the lefty-hitting Narvaez's absence from the lineup comes as little surprise. Narvaez started behind the dish in Wednesday's 3-1 win, going 0-for-2 with a pair of walks. Alex Jackson will make his first start of the season Thursday while Narvaez rests.