Narvaez is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Cubs, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Narvaez is off to a hot start following a very disappointing 2020 campaign, posting a 1.197 OPS through 29 plate appearances. He's been the clear number one option behind the plate thus far this season, starting seven of the first 11 games. Manny Pina will make his fourth start of the year Tuesday.