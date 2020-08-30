site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Sitting versus southpaw
Narvaez is out of the lineup Sunday against Pittsburgh.
Narvaez is 0-for-5 with three strikeouts in his past two games and will exit the lineup with lefty Steven Brault on the mound for the Pirates. Jacob Nottingham will take over behind the plate Sunday.
